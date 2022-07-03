EU Lawmakers Unhappy Over Germany's Lack Of Support To Ukraine, Seek 'immediate Action'

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues even after four months of brutal war, several European Union lawmakers again accused Germany of not providing enough support to the war-torn nation. The lawmakers urged Berlin to ramp up arms shipments to help Ukraine win the war. In an open letter signed and published by six EU lawmakers including two Germans – Green MEP Viola von Cramon and conservative Michael Gahler – as well as MEPs from Lithuania, France, and Poland, they urged the German Chancellor to take immediate action to help Ukraine fight against Russian aggression.

Further, the lawmakers also appealed to German leader Olaf Scholz to export arms offered by the German industry and partners that encourage Ukraine's victory. The group of ministers also appealed to resume production of Leopard 1 tanks in order to deliver them to the war-torn nation. “We must not allow ourselves to fall prey to Putin’s games... We either show united strength or the war continues. Half-hearted support out of fear of Russian reprisal will only prolong human suffering and increase the economic fallout of the conflict," read the letter.

"To stand idly by whilst Russia is ravaging and destroying Ukraine, its people, and its history is akin to a surrender of European values. The moment to act has come, and Chancellor Scholz must do so now. If he does not, Germany, and Europe, will live on Putin's terms. It is our choice in which direction the winds of change will blow, and what kind of Zeitenwende we will live in," it added.

Scholz vows his support to Kyiv during his meeting with Zelenskyy

It is worth mentioning Scholz, who faced criticism from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the delay in delivering weapons to Kyiv, visited Kyiv this month with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Scholz pledged his support to Ukraine in preventing Russia's brutal aggression. "My colleagues and I have come here to Kyiv today with a clear message: Ukraine belongs to the European family." He reiterated that the sanctions against Russia and its top leaders will remain applicable until and unless both countries come to a conclusion. "We will not lift sanctions on Russia. Our target must be that Russia may not succeed with their intentions," he said.