'EU Must Not Return To Coal-burning,' Warns EC President Leyen As Russia Cuts Gas Supplies

Following Russia's move to limit gas supply, the European Commission president on Tuesday advised EU member states not to backtrack on their long-term efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands have stated that they will restart coal facilities. Governments must maintain a focus on huge investment in renewables, according to Ursula von der Leyen. Countries are concerned about further gas supply cuts, which, EU officials blame on the Kremlin.

"We have to make sure that we use this crisis to move forward and not to have a backsliding on the dirty fossil fuels,” the European Commission President stated, adding that "it’s a fine line and it’s not determined whether we are going to take the right turn.”

The impending increase in coal consumption, even if only temporarily, has raised fears that European governments may exploit the ongoing conflict to postpone the transition to cleaner alternatives. The Netherlands' environment and energy minister, Rob Jetten, announced on June 20 that the country would amend legislation mandating coal-fired power plants to operate at a maximum of 35% capacity.

Germany, Austria announced emergency reactivation of idle coal facilities on June 19

After Russia restricted capacity on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60% last week, Germany and Austria announced the emergency reactivation of idle coal facilities on June 19. One of the main routes for Russian gas to Europe is the pipeline that travels through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Officials in the EU are anxious that Moscow will limit supply even further before the winter. Russia has attributed the capacity reduction to pipeline technical concerns. It has, however, declined to make up the difference through other pipeline channels.

Other EU member states, including Italy, are poised to follow Germany's lead and resume operations in coal-fired power plants. Member states are facing increasing economic difficulties as a result of energy shortages, with benchmark European gas prices rising by more than 50% in the last week. Gas in the eurozone is at least six times more expensive than it was before the outbreak.

Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU had emergency measures in place to deal to the prospect of dropping Russian supply, including energy efficiency measures and "prioritising" which businesses receive gas. She praised recent German efforts to preserve energy, calling it one of the EU's most successful tools.

Image: AP