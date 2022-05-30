EU Nations To Try Reaching An Agreement On Russian Oil Embargo Before Summit On May 30

After the European Union failed to agree on the Russian oil embargo, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the European Union's 27 member states will try once more to find an agreement on the Russian oil embargo to unlock the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. This will be the one final try before the EU summit, which will take place in the second half of May 30. It was not possible to find a solution to the oil embargo that would satisfy all 27 EU member states at a meeting of permanent representatives on the afternoon of Sunday, May 29.

A high-ranking EU official stated that it is critical to keep working and not give up until the deal on the sixth package of sanctions is reached. Before the European Council, there's still some time and this may work, but it's also possible that it may fail. The official further said that they must make every effort on the Russian oil embargo. He also said that obtaining an agreement on the oil embargo is difficult because some EU countries rely on Russian oil more than others, according to DW News.

Hungary, Czech Republic & others are reliant on Russian oil

The official went on to say that the fundamental issue of the Russian oil embargo still involves numerous EU members, one of which is Hungary. He claimed that, in addition to Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Croatia are all reliant on Russian oil. He said that they all believe that they need to embrace this package as quickly as possible. However, he does not know whether the EU countries' permanent representatives will reach an agreement on Monday, but he is confident that the EU countries are already "near the finish line" on the oil embargo problem.

Ukraine will be the focus of the first portion of the EU meeting on Monday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a video message to the EU leaders. Support for Ukraine, including the European Commission's proposal to provide the country with another package of financial assistance worth up to 9 billion euros, military and political support, as well as issues of Russian asset confiscation will be among the topics to be discussed by the leaders of EU states.

Image: AP