As Russia Ukraine crisis continues to escalate with Russian troops being relentless in their pursuit of invading Ukrainian territory. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said it is becoming more difficult for the European Union to debate with Ukraine over sanctioning Russia.

This development came after Michel visited war-torn Ukraine on Thursday and held talks with embattled Ukrainian President Zelenksyy, who had earlier urged the West to come up with more harsh sanctions against Russia's nuclear and missile industries.

'Each debate with Ukraine over sanctioning Russia is more difficult,': European Council President

European Council president said each new debate to impose sanctions against Russia is more difficult than the "previous one," reported Interfax Ukraine. However, the bloc "will be able to increase pressure on the Kremlin," he said. While speaking with reporters in an interview, Michel said he had a meaningful discussion on the issue of sanctions with the Ukrainian president. "I will brief my colleagues on the Ukrainian proposals, and we will consult. "I'm confident we will be able to strengthen the pressure on the Kremlin," he added.

However, he did not reveal whether the upcoming package of sanctions will affect the nuclear industry of Russia or not but added that it is important to work together so that there is a strong understanding that the EU wants to put pressure on Russia. "Certainly, a 10th pack of sanctions will be needed, and to be clear, we have to see which additional sectors can be targeted in the future," said Michel.

US Secy of Defense meets his German counterpart in Berlin to discuss the 10th sanction package against Russia

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin, where the two attended the first meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group. Notably, Germany is being repeatedly asked by allies to provide German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but the German defence department has not given any clear answers over the same.

Ahead of the meeting, Pistorius said, "German weapons systems delivered so far to Ukraine have proven their worth, for example, howitzers, Gepard, or the state-of-the-art Iris air defence system." Together with our partners, we will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom, territorial independence, and sovereignty," reported Euronews.

Sweden, Estonia announces to provide more heavy weapons to Ukraine under 10th aid package

The Swedish government, on the other hand, has announced that it will send the Archer artillery system to Ukraine as part of a new, 10th aid package for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas announced on Twitter that her country will send its biggest package of heavy weapons so far to Ukraine, including howitzers, grenade launchers, and ammunition.

Image: AP