EU Parliament Chief Says Bloc Should Not 'close Door' To Ukraine's Bid; 'Symbol Of Hope'

The European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, on Tuesday, June 21, said that the EU should give candidate status to Ukraine so that the "symbol of hope" would be able to continue boosting the morale of Ukrainians, TASS reported. She asserted Ukraine is fighting for the values of Europe.

Speaking at a press conference in Helsinki, Metsola stressed that Ukraine has been fighting for democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom and justice. She said that it would be "amiss" for European Union if it closes its door to Ukraine.

"We have a population that is fighting for our values that we share values of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom and justice," Roberta Metsola said in Helsinki.

Roberta Metsola further added, "If we keep those fundamental values with which countries like ours fought for also to join the European Union at the centre of all our activity then it would be amiss for us to close our door to Ukraine." She stressed that each country has its own path and many steps have to be taken.

Furthermore, Metsola asserted that they need to have the "symbol of hope to keep the spirit alive". Earlier on June 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the upcoming decision on Ukraine's candidacy in the European Union is making Russia "very nervous".

In his late-night address, Zelenskyy stressed that they are going through a "crucial week" and they were making every effort "so that no one has any doubts that Ukraine deserves the candidacy." He further added that Ukraine has been proving every day that they have already become a part of Europe. The statement of Metsola comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 100 days.

Ukraine is fighting for our values. For democracy, for sovereignty, for freedom.



This week we have a historic opportunity to strengthen #Ukraine and to strengthen #Europe by granting 🇺🇦 EU candidate status.



We should not close the door.



🇪🇺🇫🇮🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XgH1kRMJvq — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) June 21, 2022

European Commission recommends granting candidate status to Ukraine

Earlier, the European Commission (EC) recommended the European Council to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. Furthermore, the European Commission recommended a “European perspective” for Georgia.

In the statement, the European Commission said, "The Commission recommends that Ukraine be given the perspective to become a member of the European Union. It should be granted candidate status on the understanding that steps are taken in a number of areas."

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in the statement said, "Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia share the strong and legitimate aspiration of joining the European Union. Today, we are sending them a clear signal of support in their aspirations, even as they face challenging circumstances."

Notably, the decision to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia will taken at the European Council meeting due to take place on 23-24 June.

