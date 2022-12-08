Foreign Policy Chief of the European Union Josep Borrell stated that Europe lacked 'critical defence capabilities' and cited the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as a 'wake-up call' for European nations. Borrell was addressing the annual conference of the European Defense Agency and made the remarks on Thursday.

During his address at the event, Josep Borrell claimed that Europe's lack of 'critical defence capabilities' made it vulnerable to 'higher-level threats'. Borrell's statement seemed to echo recent remarks by Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland, who claimed that 'Europe isn’t strong enough' without backing from the United States.

Europe's military stockpiles depleted due to underinvestment: EU

Josep Borrell further stated that Europe's military stockpiles depleted due to 'years of underinvestment.' He went on to say that Europe lacked capabilities 'that we need to defend ourselves.' The EU Foreign Policy Chief also highlighted the need for bigger defence capabilities to counter higher levels of threats.

2022 was the year war returned to Europe, after Russia's pre-dawn invasion of Ukraine on February 24 shattered regional peace and shocked the world. Russia's military operation in Ukraine challenged Europe’s sense of security while ripping up the geopolitical map and rocking the global economy. As the war rages between Russia and Ukraine, the shockwaves from the conflict have made life in Europe more expensive and worsened a global migrant crisis.

Notably, the Russia-Ukraine conflict revived the Cold War-era enmity between Moscow and the West and prompted nations like Sweden and Finland to seek membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As Ukrainian forces offer stiff resistance against the Russian forces in the face of an oncoming winter, NATO nations are busy flooding troops and weapons into eastern Europe in attempts to contain the conflict.

Meanwhile, the raging war also sent global energy prices soaring as Russia retaliated to Western sanctions by squeezing supplies to the West. Many European nations including Germany, Italy, the UK, and others rely on Russian oil and natural gas and have been forced to scramble for alternative energy supplies.