EU Proposes Suspension Of Russia, Belarus From World Customs Organisation Amid War

As the Russian onslaught continues in Ukraine for over 80 days, the European Union and its partner countries, including the United States, Great Britain, Australia and Canada have decided to propose a suspension of Russia and Belarus' participation in the World Customs Organisation (WCO). Belarus has been blamed for helping the Russian Federation conduct the military operation in Ukraine. The European Union and its member countries also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and criticized the Russian invasion, calling for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence to be respected. The EU member countries stated that this invasion raises questions about Russia's commitment to international institutions, laws and regulations.

The signatories to the agreement said in a statement that the organisation was formed to improve collaboration among its members on customs matters and that it strives to standardize customs for a safe and prosperous world. However, Putin's aggression against another WCO member, with the active support of the Belarusian regime, not only included unforgivable violence against civilians and infrastructure, but also extended to one of the organisation's members' customs as Russia destroyed all Ukraine's borders and crossings, so it would be inappropriate for the organisation to remain neutral and ignore this unprecedented aggression.

'Participation of Russia and Belarus in working bodies of the WCO is not appropriate'

The European Union and its member states have said that they will use all available tools to effectively limit or suspend the Russian Federation's and Belarus' participation in the organization's activity. These steps could include barring the Russian and Belarussian Presidency from participating in all WCO committees, including the Political, Finance and Audit Committees. The statement said that the participation of representatives of Russia and Belarus in all working bodies of the WCO is not appropriate for security reasons.



The signatories demand that all WCO funding programs for Russia and Belarus be suspended. At the conclusion of the statement, the signatories urged the World Customs Organisation to provide all possible aid to Ukrainian customs in combating the Russian aggression and continue to press Russia and Belarus to uphold their international duties. Over the coming few weeks, more WCO members are likely to endorse the Joint Statement, according to the European Commission. Russia and Belarus are also subject to severe sanctions imposed by the EU, the US, the UK and other allies.

Image: AP