EU Remains Unsuccessful In Reaching Unanimity On Russian Oil Ban Amid War: Josep Borrell

The European Union (EU) has remained unsuccessful in reaching unanimity on banning Russian oil as the bloc’s foreign ministers met in Brussels, said Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy on Monday. Addressing a news conference in Brussels, Borrell said “unhappily” it was not possible to reach an agreement on the sixth sanctions package against Russia over Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine which has now entered day 83.

He also told the reporters that “we are having the same difficulties about unanimity on the oil ban”. The European Union (EU) has proposed banning all oil imports from Russia by the end of this year and removing the country’s most prominent bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT international payments network.

The EU's failure in reaching an agreement over banning Russian oil imports came in the backdrop of Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó saying on Wednesday that his country will only vote for EU sanctions on Russian oil if the bloc first presents the solutions that it would create. Addressing Hungary's stance, Borrell said that Monday's discussions between EU foreign ministers had clarified some issues about the difficulties Budapest is facing.

The EU diplomat said, “It was not even in the agenda to try to get an agreement today, because we knew it was not possible…But we had a very constructive discussion about the reasons why some member states are reluctant — not only about the oil ban but other elements of the sanctions package.”

EU will buy Russia’s oil through third countries at higher rates: Russia

Earlier this month, Russia's Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs' first deputy head Vladimir Dzhabarov claimed that if the EU bans Moscow’s oil imports, the 27-nation-bloc would be forced to purchase it through third countries and that too, at a higher price. RIA Novosti news agency quoted Dzhabarov as saying, “It seems to me that they have gone a little crazy. They say that they won't buy oil from us. Well, don't buy it, we don't push it on you. But, you will still buy it, only through third countries. Our oil is the same, only more expensive.” According to him, the EU is taking such drastic measures to annoy Russia and added, “the flag is in their hands”.

