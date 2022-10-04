EU Summons Russian Envoys After Putin Annexes 4 Ukrainian Territories Controlled By Moscow

In response to Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions, the European Union has summoned the Russian ambassadors to EU member states. The European Union spokesperson for foreign affairs and security, Peter Stano told CNN that the member states of the bloc have summoned the Russian envoys in a "coordinated manner." The decision of the European Union comes after Russian President Putin announced the annexation of four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine on September 30.

Peter Stano stressed that the EU made the decision in response to Russia's steps to "escalate" its offensive against Ukraine with "sham referenda and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories." He said that the move demonstrates the EU's "strong condemnation of these actions" and calls for an "immediate halt" to steps that "undermine" the territorial integrity of Ukraine and violate UN charter and international law. Stano informed that the Russian Ambassador to the EU was summoned to Brussels on Monday, 3 October. He stated that the EU started issuing summons to Russian envoys on Friday. Earlier, European Commission announced that the bloc "does not and will never" recognise the annexation of Ukrainian regions. Furthermore, European Commission stated that they are strengthening sanctions against Russia and will continue to provide support to Ukraine.

Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are Ukraine.



The EU does not and will never recognise this illegal annexation.



We are strengthening our sanctions against Russia and will keep providing strong support to Ukraine, for as long as it takes.#StandWithUkraine — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) September 30, 2022

Poland summons Russian envoy Sergey Andreyev

Meanwhile, Poland on Monday, 3 October, summoned the Russian ambassador Sergey Andreyev to the Polish Foreign Ministry, TVP Info reported. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz stated that the Russian envoy has been summoned over Russia's action last week while referring to Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories. According to Marcin Przydacz, Poland's Foreign Ministry in the meeting will present its decision to not recognise Russia's decision. Przydacz emphasised that the ties between Russia and Poland are "frozen."

Russia announces annexation of four Ukrainian regions

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that there are four new regions of Russia. He made the statement as he formally announced on Friday the annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk. Notably, Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine held referendums to join Russia. Speaking at a signing ceremony to formally annex Ukrainian territories, he stressed that four regions have been included in Russia as it is the people who have made a "clear choice."

