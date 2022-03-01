EU To Transfer Space Intelligence Data On Russian Troops To War-hit Ukraine

Extending further aid to Ukraine against the Russian assault, the European Union (EU) said it will transfer space intelligence data on the invading troops to Ukraine. The EU has also vowed to wage a "total economic and financial war" against Russia that will cause the "collapse" of its economy. Furthermore, the 27-member bloc decided to provide the war-torn nation with around 70 fighter jets and agreed to fund Ukraine's purchase and supply of weapons as well as equipment.

Earlier in the day, President of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen announced fresh sanctions on Russia for its offensive against Europe. As part of the EU sanctions, a prohibition was imposed on all Russian-owned, Russian-registered, or Russian-controlled aircraft, which means they will no longer be able to land in, take off, or overfly the territory of the EU.

Additional sanctions also target Russian oligarchs, businessmen active in oil, banking, and finance sections as well as government members close to President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine likely to get EU membership today

The developments come amid high chances of Ukraine getting its crucial membership in the European Union amid war with Russia. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed the application for Ukraine's EU membership on Monday.

The European Union is likely to make a decision on granting Ukraine the status of an EU member today. According to media reports, the war-torn nation may join the European Union today (March 1) itself.

EU member nations pledge military assistance to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Parliament on Monday, February 28, confirmed that three member states of the EU will supply Mig-29 and Su-25 fighter jets, while Bulgaria will provide 16 Mig-29 fighter jets and 14 Su-25 warplanes. Whereas, neighbouring countries like Poland and Slovakia will supply Mig-29 fighter jets with 28 and 12 pieces respectively.

Apart from this, the three other European nations - Finland, Norway and Italy - have agreed to provide military assistance to the Ukrainian government in the midst of the rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. Finland has committed to delivering assault rifles, anti-tank weapons, ration packages, and other supplies to Ukraine. The nation will send 2,500 assault rifles, ammunition, 1,500 anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 battle ration packages.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian government said on Monday that it has agreed to supply M72 light anti-tank weaponry. The Italian Council of Ministers too adopted a law granting military support to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's intervention.