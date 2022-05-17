European Commission To Urge Members For Full Disruption Of Russian Gas Supply: Report

It seems the planning of the European Union has not progressed smoothly this time as there are several states which are opposing the EU's proposal to limit the export of Russian oil and gas. As per multiple media reports, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia – landlocked countries, which are heavily dependent on Russia for oil and gas – are opposing the EU's move, citing an abrupt increase in oil prices.

Until Monday, it was reported that the European Union would not announce any harsh measures that could destabilise the situation. However, a leaked policy document due to be adopted on Wednesday was accessed by Euractiv, a media network specialising in EU policies, which claimed that the European Commission will urge EU member states to step up preparations for a “full disruption of Russian gas supplies”.

The EU will try to convince the member states by considering emergency measures like a temporary cap on gas prices. Earlier in April, when Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, the EU had asked its members to prepare for a full-scale supply shock. It is worth mentioning that the European countries are facing the worst-ever crisis as the prices of natural gas have increased seven-fold compared to long-time average prices.

The abrupt surge in energy prices is mainly caused by a shortage of supplies from Russia, increasing electricity prices. Earlier on Monday, while speaking to Euronews, Lithuania's Foreign Affairs Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said some member states are holding the bloc "hostage". "Unfortunately, the whole Union is being held hostage by one member state who cannot help us find a consensus," he said pointing fingers at Hungary.

Kuleba announces to push EU members to impose sanctions on Russian oil

Notably, the European Commission, in the first week of May, proposed the sixth package of Ukraine war sanctions that included a ban on oil imports from Russia. At that time, Hungary, which is one of a number of landlocked countries, opposed the EU's proposal to ban Russian oil. Since then, it has been leading the team, demanding an extension of the EU plan. Meanwhile, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who arrived in Brussels, for a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the EU member states, said he will push the countries to impose further sanctions on Russia for its "unlawful" action against Ukraine. While posting the agenda of the meeting on the microblogging site, Kuleba said the central topic of discussion will be the sixth sanctions package against Moscow.