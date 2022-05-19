European Parliament Calls On EU To Support Prosecution Of Russia & Belarus For War Crimes

In a major development, the European Parliament has called on the European Union to take all necessary measures in international proceedings and courts to support the prosecution of the Russian and Belarusian regimes for war crimes. The EU Parliament adopted the resolution on Thursday, 18 May, on the fight against impunity for war crimes in Ukraine. In the adopted resolution, the EU Parliament has called on the EU to support the establishment of a special international tribunal to bring the people responsible for aggression committed against Ukraine to justice.

The European Parliament has said that the special international tribunal should investigate the Russian lawmakers and military commanders as well as their allies for a military offensive in Ukraine. The members of the European Parliament have said that these investigations need to apply to all the Russian troops and government officials involved in war crimes, according to the statement released by the EU Parliament.

Furthermore, the members of the European Parliament also want the EU to provide administrative, logistical and investigative support required in setting up the tribunal. The members of the EU Parliament emphasised that the EU needs to act swiftly as the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine could destroy evidence related to war crimes.

European Parliament supports investigation by ICC prosecutor in Ukraine

The members of the European Parliament fully support the investigation by the ICC Prosecutor and the Commission of Inquiry of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as well as independent civil society organisations and Ukrainian authorities that are working to gather evidence.

The European Parliament noted the reported atrocities like indiscriminate shelling of cities and towns, forced deportations and stressed that they "may be qualified as war crimes" and "all of them have so far gone unprosecuted." In the statement, the members of the European Parliament welcomed the joint investigative team established by Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine.

Ever since Russian troops started pulling out from Ukraine's Bucha and other regions, Ukrainian authorities have revealed tragedies inflicted by Moscow's forces in the areas. The Ukrainian authorities shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several EU nations have been supporting Ukraine with defence, financial and humanitarian assistance. Furthermore, the US and European nations have announced severe sanctions against Russia.

(Image: AP)