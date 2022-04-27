European Parliament President Advocates For Pan-European Embargo On Russian Energy Supply

Russia's decision to cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria has prompted criticism from the European Union, which accused Moscow of blackmail. Russia's energy corporation Gazprom suspended the gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria because the two countries failed to pay in rubles for Russian gas. Now, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola slammed Russia for its decision. She stated that the European Parliament demands an urgent pan-European embargo on energy supplies controlled by the Kremlin.

Metsola also stated that the European Union will not be blackmailed by Putin and claimed that they will assist other targeted states like Poland and Bulgaria. She also said that it's time to cut their dependencies on "autocrats" once and for all. Earlier, European Parliament's President stated that the EU applauds countries that have backed sanctions against Russia.

The 🇪🇺 will not be blackmailed. We are not afraid of Putin.



🇵🇱 🇧🇬 & other targeted states will find our support.@Europarl_EN calls for an immediate pan-European embargo on Kremlin-controlled energy supplies.



It’s time to cut our dependencies on autocrats once and for all. — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 27, 2022

Ban is the first since Putin's announcement of ruble payment for Russian gas

On Tuesday, Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom told the two EU and NATO member nations, Poland and Bulgaria that gas shipments will be suspended beginning Wednesday. The ban is the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last month that unfriendly international buyers of Russian gas would have to deal with Gazprom in rubles rather than dollars and euros, according to AP News. The European Union is concerned that If deliveries to other nations are also blocked, it might harm Europe's economy by driving up natural gas costs and possibly leading to rationing. However, it would also hurt Russia's economy.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen slammed Gazprom's decision. She remarked earlier in the day on Wednesday that Gazprom's action is just another attempt by Russia to blackmail Europe with gas. She further claimed that the EU is prepared for such a situation and that it is planning a coordinated response. Von der Leyen also described Gazprom's decision as unjust and unacceptable, saying it demonstrates Russia's unreliability as a gas supplier.

Kremlin says the move was necessary

In the meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the move was necessary because of aggressive economic sanctions imposed against Russia by hostile countries. He also refuted the EU's accusations of blackmail. He claimed that Russia has been and will continue to be a reliable energy provider.

