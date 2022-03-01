European Parliament Recommends Grant Of EU Candidature For Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

In a key development, the European Parliament supported the offer to provide Ukraine with the status of the candidate for entrance to the European Union, as it fights Russia on Tuesday. The support for Ukraine's candidature was unanimous, as 637 members voted 'yes' while only 13 voted 'no'. 26 in total abstained from voting.

"Thank you Europe," said Ukraine, after getting the support for the offer to provide the country with the status of the candidate. On Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for the candidature of the country in the European Union. Zelenskyy in his address at the European Parliament had pointed out how all the countries of the block were unified and expressed his desire for Ukraine to be a part of it.

In the case of Ukraine's accession to the EU under the simplified procedure, in accordance with EU law, member states can send their troops to Ukraine for common security.

The European Parliament has recommended that #Ukraine be granted #EU candidate status!

Thank you, Europe! pic.twitter.com/Sfp4Sgqy5q — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 1, 2022

EU Parliament passes resolution on Russia's 'illegal & unjustified' aggression on Ukraine

Meanwhile, members of the European Parliament also voted on a resolution following the debate on EU responses to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In the resolution adopted, the European Parliament condemned in the strongest possible terms the Russian Federation’s 'illegal, unprovoked and unjustified' military aggression against Ukraine, as well as the involvement of Belarus in this aggression. It asked the Russian Federation to 'immediately terminate all military activities' in Ukraine, unconditionally withdraw all military and paramilitary forces and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

For the same, the European Parliament in the resolution suggested Russia and Ukraine continue diplomatic efforts, and urges the Russian Federation to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in order to save the people in Ukraine and beyond, as well as its own people, from the scourge of war.