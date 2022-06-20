EU's Josep Borrell Calls Russia's Blockade Of Ukrainian Grain Exports A 'real War Crime'

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Monday, June 20, labelled the blockade of Ukrainian grain a "real war crime." Josep Borrell, the EU's Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that millions of tons of wheat have been blocked in Ukraine and people continue to face hunger across the world. Speaking to reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting, Borrell called on Russia to end the blockade of ports and allow the export of Ukrainian grain.

"It is unconceivable, one cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world, people are suffering from hunger. This is a real war crime, so I cannot imagine that this will last much longer. Otherwise, it will be something that Russia will be accountable for," Josep Borrell told reporters.

Notably, Ukraine and the EU have been accusing Russia of blocking Ukrainian grain export at the seaports. Josep Borrell stressed that the consequences of war have started becoming "very dangerous" for Ukraine and the entire world. He further warned about the risk of famine in the world, especially in Africa. Speaking to reporters, he blamed the war between Russia and Ukraine for the increase in price and shortage of food and energy. Borrell stressed that the EU continues to support United Nations in its efforts to end the blockade of exports from Ukraine. He emphasised that EU sanctions against Russia have not caused the crisis and added that the sanctions do not target fertilizers and food.

'Russia’s war against Ukraine threatens to create a global wave of hunger': Borrell

Earlier on 18 June, Josep Borrell said that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine "threatens to create a global wave of hunger." He stressed that the EU's sanctions have "never" targeted the export of Russian agricultural products and expressed the willingness of the bloc to work with the UN and its partners to stop the impact on global food security. Borrell stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine poses a threat of famine affecting millions of people. He accused Russian forces of targeting farm equipment, warehouses, markets, and bridges in Ukraine and blocking Ukraine’s ports which have halted the export of millions of tons of grain to global markets.

"Russia’s war against Ukraine threatens to create a global wave of hunger. We must urgently enable Ukraine to export its grains through the Black Sea. We also see a 'battle of narrative' around Russian grains and fertilizer exports," Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post.

There is an ongoing “battle of narrative” about who is responsible for the global food crisis. While we are working with UN and other partners to avoid a wave of hunger, Russia bombs and offers cynical lies and disinformation.



(Image: AP/Pixabay)