Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that Europeans must be willing to "pay the price" for their support for Ukraine. In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais on August 11, Borrell stated that the situation in Ukraine has a direct impact on Europe.

Borrell said, "Citizens must be willing to pay the price to maintain the support of Ukraine and the unity of the EU." He further added that, " The situation around Ukraine directly affects Europe. All wars end in negotiations. The fact that we are helping Ukraine militarily does not mean that we are not doing our best to negotiate."

Borrell added that Europeans must be prepared to face protracted conflict in search of political solutions. According to him, the countries of southern Europe should not lack solidarity with the countries of the north in terms of energy. Borrell believes that Spain can do a lot because it has one-third of all European capacity for liquefying natural gas.

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that Ukraine will be able to liberate its occupied towns and cities any time soon, despite recent successes Kyiv has had fending off Russian advances on several fronts due to the new weapons it has received from NATO countries. On the other hand, according to a recent US assessment, Russia has lost between 70,000 and 80,000 troops during the campaign due to death or injury.

Further, according to the local governor, thirteen civilians were killed by Russian airstrikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central Ukraine on August 10. According to Mykola Lukashuk, the regional council head, twelve of the victims were killed in strikes on the village of Marhanets, which is located on the other side of the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The largest plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia, is occupied by Russian troops and has been the site of renewed fighting. Russia and Ukraine have both accused the other of shelling near the plant, with Kyiv alleging that Moscow is using it as a base for troops and ammunition to protect itself from Ukrainian forces.

Image: AP