'EU's Plan To Ban Entry To Citizens Violates Freedom Of Movement': Russian Commissioner

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova on Tuesday, August 17, stated that there have been "calls from the West" on the European Union to ban Russian nationals in member states. She asserted that these "manifestations of nationalism and discrimination gravely violate" the basic norms of freedom of movement enacted in "international legal acts," Interfax reported. The statement of Tatyana Moskalkova comes as some EU nations have been calling on the bloc to ban the entry of Russian citizens.

Tatyana Moskalkova also reacted to the statement made by a German member of the European Parliament, Gunnar Beck, who called the ban "unlawful." The Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson stated that the member of parliament's "voice of common sense" gives hope that EU authorities will not disregard international law and human rights.

Notably, Estonia and Finland have called on the EU to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. On 8 August, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for the EU's decision to reduce the entry of Russian tourists into the Schengen countries.

Estonia & Finland call on EU to stop issuing visas to Russians

Sanna Marin stated that "it is not right that" Russians take vacations in Europe while Moscow's troops continue to carry out an offensive in Ukraine. Speaking to Yle, Marin asserted that "it is not right that Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe" while Moscow continues to carry out aggression in Ukraine. She stressed that the issue must be raised "strongly" in the upcoming European Council meetings.

Echoing similar remarks, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that the EU should stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kaja Kallas said, "Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right."

Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Air travel from RU is shut down. It means while Schengen countries issue visas, neighbours to Russia carry the burden (FI, EE, LV – sole access points). Time to end tourism from Russia now — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 9, 2022

Finland to limit number of tourist visas issued to Russians

Meanwhile, Finland has decided to limit the number of tourist visas issued to Russians in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on August 16. Pekka Haavisto announced that Finland will limit the number of visas issued to Russians to 10% of the current amount, Yle reported. He stated that the decision regarding the reduction in visa applications will take effect in September. As per the report, Finland accepts nearly 1,000 visa applications from Russian nationals each day. However, Helsinki plans to accept only 100 visa applications every day.

Image: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E