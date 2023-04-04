Ex-CIA Chief Dubs Putin 'dead Man Walking', Predicts Regime Change In Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime might be overthrown by his own military brass who are seemingly "fed up with catastrophic losses in Ukraine", an ex-CIA official has claimed, according to The Sun. James Olson, a decorated former chief of counterintelligence officer, has dubbed Putin a “dead man walking” who might be eliminated by his own officials looking to end the war in Ukraine that has stretched for over two years.

According to Olso, Putin will never willingly withdraw troops from neighbouring Ukraine, and therefore, “It will not go well at all." The 30-year ex CIA veteran said he believes "Putin is in a no-win situation now."

Putin will 'either be deposed, or killed': ex CIA official

The CIA veteran went on to claim that Putin will either be deposed or killed. “If Putin stays in power, there will be a long war because he will not give up — but I do not think that Putin is going to stay in power,” Olson said. “I believe that he will be removed from power," he furthermore added. Olson also predicted that there might be an uprising in the making in the Russian Federation as the citizens will revolt against Putin's war.

“I think Putin will be taken out,” he said. “I would not rule out the assassination," ex-CIA official told the paper.

The professor of international affairs at Texas A&M University also noted that the Russian military is "fed up" of the war and with the heavy troop losses it is incurring in Ukraine. Once Putin's discontented generals turn against him, he will be "a dead man walking," Olson stressed. “He [Russian president] would not survive that. I think that it is more likely that Putin will be eliminated than a military defeat,” the former CIA chief added.

Previously, certain health speculations about Putin also made rounds. An ex-official of the United Kingdom's (UK) Intelligence agency MI6 said that the head of the Russian Federation was exiting crucial meetings early to receive medical treatments. Putin is "constantly accompanied around the place by a team of doctors", due to possible health issues, Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence official told LBC radio. Since Russia ordered an all-out invasion of Ukraine, multiple unconfirmed reports that Putin has been undergoing a medical issue have emerged. It, however, remains unclear what ailment Russia's President may be battling.