Ex-Russian President Medvedev Likens German Govt To Nazis For Providing Aid To Ukraine

After Germany announced military assistance for Ukraine to help the war-torn nation combat the Russian forces, the former President of Russia and Deputy Security Chief, Dmitry Medvedev compared German Parliament's support for heavy military supplies to Ukraine to its Nazi predecessors. Medvedev shared a Telegram message censuring Berlin's decision to aid Ukraine. He said, "The Bundestag approved the supply of heavy weapons to the Zelenskyy regime. Apparently, the German legislators are haunted by the laurels of their predecessors, who sat in the German parliament under a different name in the last century. This is sad for Parliament."

In the meantime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously stated that the trend of aiding Ukraine with armaments, especially heavy weaponry, endangers Europe's security and causes instability in the region. German Parliament voted on Thursday in support of a document urging the government to expand and speed up the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine, according to Eurointegration.

Germany announced that it will deploy anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine

This comes as Germany announced that it will send anti-aircraft tanks known as "Gepard" to Ukraine. Previously, Berlin was hesitant to deploy military equipment to the war-torn nation, which harmed its international reputation and raised questions regarding the country's commitment to European security, but the government has now chosen to deliver military aid to Ukraine

Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced the delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles to Ukraine during a gathering of more than 40 countries at Ramstein airbase a few days ago. Germany's defence industry has offered to sell the Gepard to Ukraine since February, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government declined, generating great criticism both inside and outside the country.

Joe Biden to ask Congress for $33 billion in aid for embattled Ukraine

In the meanwhile, earlier today it was announced that US President Joe Biden will ask Congress for $33 billion to provide both humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine until September. It includes a request for $20.4 billion in increased security and military aid for Ukraine, as well as additional funding for US efforts to strengthen European security in collaboration with NATO allies, according to CNBC. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the allies had committed and delivered at least $8 billion in military aid to Ukraine as of April 28.

