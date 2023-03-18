Ex-Russian President Medvedev Likens ICC Arrest Warrant For Putin To Toilet Paper

Dmitry Medvedev, the former President of Russia and current Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Russia, has likened the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin to toilet paper. Taking to Twitter, Medvedev said, "The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. No need to explain WHERE this paper should be used," with the toilet paper emoji.

A spokesperson of the Russian Foreign ministry asserted that the ICC arrest warrant against Russian Putin has "no meaning" for the country, "including from a legal point of view" as the nation had withdrawn from the ICC treaty in 2016. Rejecting the warrant on Friday, Maria Zakharova said, "Russia is not a member of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible (pretences) for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia doesn’t recognise the ICC and considers its decisions “legally void”. He called the court’s move “outrageous and unacceptable”. Peskov refused to comment when asked if Putin would avoid making trips to countries where he could be arrested on the ICC’s warrant.

Ukraine & US jubilant at the move

In his nightly address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a “historic decision, from which historic responsibility will begin.”

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, recalled that on the night of Russia’s invasion, “I said at the Security Council meeting that there is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight to hell. Today, I would like to say that those of them who will remain alive after the military defeat of Russia will have to make a stop in The Hague on their way to hell.”

In Washington, President Joe Biden called the ICC’s decision “justified,” telling reporters as he left the White House for his Delaware home that Putin “clearly committed war crimes.” While the US does not recognize the court either, Biden said it “makes a very strong point” to call out the Russian leader’s actions in ordering the invasion.

While Ukraine is also not a member of the global court, it has granted it jurisdiction over its territory and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited four times since opening an investigation a year ago reported AP. Besides Russia and Ukraine, the United States and China are not members of the 123-member ICC.

On Thursday, a U.N.-backed inquiry cited Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, among potential issues that amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

The sweeping investigation also found crimes committed against Ukrainians on Russian territory, including deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from reuniting with their families, a “filtration” system aimed at singling out Ukrainians for detention, and torture and inhumane detention conditions.

On Friday, the ICC put the face of Putin on the child abduction allegations.

