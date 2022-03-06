Ex-US President Donald Trump’s Praise Of Putin, 'America First' View Tested By Ukraine War

Former US President Donald Trump has frequently been heard praising Russian President Vladimir Putin, which puts his "America First" agenda to a serious test at a time when he is looking to fight the 2024 US Presidential elections. Last week, during his address to donors and conservative activists, Trump, in his speech, reiterated Putin as a "smart man". His idea of undermining multinational partnerships has also put him in trouble, as the same international relationship has allowed the West to quickly unite to hobble Russia's economy with coordinated sanctions. Notably, the NATO alliance, which Trump called 'obsolete' is now being used against Russian aggression.

Observers claim that this war is a burning example of why America can't simply ignore the world's problems, even if that's sometimes a politically appealing way to connect with voters facing their own daily struggles. "This is a brutal wake-up call to both parties that we are not going to be able to do less in the world. We are going to have to do more," said Richard Haass, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations and a former diplomat.

"The entire thrust of America First, I would argue, was misguided in a world where what happens anywhere can and will affect us," he said.

Donald Trump’s praise of Putin puts his 'America First' view under scrutiny

It is not clear whether the Western powers that have now stood against Russia would sustain their position if the war escalates. Two decades of US foreign policy failures, including the Iraq War and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, are raising a lot of questions. According to a poll held by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 26% of Americans said the United States is playing a major role in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump's earlier agenda has also come to a serious test because countries like Sweden and Finland, which have long stood on neutral terms, have warmed to the idea of joining NATO, expanding an alliance that Trump strongly criticises. On the other hand, Germany has also broken its longstanding post-World War II policy by sending war aid to Ukraine and pledging to dramatically increase its defence budget.

Meanwhile, several leaders from Trump's party claim that Putin would never have ordered an invasion against Ukraine if the former had remained the President of the US and that Russia never advanced when Trump was the President. Roger Zakheim, the Washington director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, credited Trump with deterring Putin, who he said had "validated the need for allies to invest more in their security and defence."

However, Trump is facing massive criticism for earlier calling Putin "very capable" and saying he had "enormous respect for him." This has left Trump isolated, defending his decision to label Putin "smart" and criticising the response from Biden and other Western leaders even when he condemned Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)