Exiled Russian Lawmaker Claims Only 58 Out Of 510 Crew Members Survived On Sunken 'Moskva'

Former Russian lawmaker and State Duma deputy Ilya Ponomarev claimed that 58 out of 510 crew members were saved who were on the sunken cruiser 'Moskva'. He informed this in a Facebook post citing specified data. Notably, the Russian Navy warship sunk in the Black sea while being towed on Thursday, April 14. Ponomarev claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered as "no dictator can survive after losing the war". He has been residing in Ukraine, since the Russian parliament expelled him in 2016. The exiled leader also took up arms and joined the Ukrainian military after the Russian invasion on February 24, Business Insider reported.

Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was declared nonfunctioning and out of sight after catching massive fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the ship caught massive fire and was severely damaged following the detonation of ammunition. Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed that its forces attacked and severely damaged Russia's Black Sea fleet's flagship, potentially handing a "huge defeat" to Moscow's troops as they prepare for a new push in eastern Ukraine. According to the Operational Command South of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Moskva was hit by a Neptune anti-ship missile.

Russia incurred damage to two naval ships since onset of war: UK

According to the UK Defence Ministry, Russia has admitted that their Slava-class cruiser Moskva has sunk. Since its military offensive in Ukraine, Russia has incurred damage to two naval ships, the British Defence Ministry claimed. It further stated that the Slava-class cruiser Moskva served as a command vessel and an air defence node. The Russian vessel that sank, according to the UK Defence Ministry, was one of three Slava-class cruisers in the Russian navy.

Russia vows to increase missile attack on Kyiv

Meanwhile, in retaliation to "Ukraine's diversions on Moscow's territory," Russia's Defense Ministry pledged on Friday to increase the scale of missile attacks on Kyiv. The statement came only a day after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian soldiers of attacking residential houses in one of the country's border regions. According to Russian officials, the attack on the Klimovo settlement in the Bryansk region on Thursday damaged some 100 residential buildings.

Image: Facebook/@Ilya Ponomarev/AP