Explained: How Starlink Services Play A Major Role For Ukrainian Troops To Counter Russia?

Considerable attention has been imparted to the Ukrainian military’s performance in the raging conflict between Russia and Ukraine. However, Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Network has also played a considerable role in contributing to the Ukrainian military's battlefield success.

The billionaire’s Starlink Internet Service, which is an initiative by his company SpaceX, started providing Ukraine free access to its networking service shortly after Russia had acted upon its announcement of a special military operation in Ukraine, which was followed by an invasion from three fronts.

Significance of Starlink network for Ukraine

Starlink is a constellation of satellites, which provide Internet access by transporting data via light. The transfer is facilitated through a network of small satellites that communicate with designated ground receivers.

The objective of the Starlink program is to supply internet services to regions with sparse telecommunications infrastructure or in regions where internet access is restricted by the governments.

Starlink’s strategic benefits were clear from the early phase of the war. Following the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow was successful in jamming Ukrainian as well as European Satellite Communication (SATCOM) terminals in the early phase of the war. According to Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an independent global think tank, numerous KA-SAT SATCOM terminals had ceased operating across several European nations such as Ukraine, Germany, Greece, Poland, and Hungary.

Nevertheless, Starlink successfully provided Internet access to the people of Ukraine and the country’s armed forces following Russia’s strategic step. Moreover, Musk’s Starlink technology has been instrumental in guiding the strikes on Russian tanks and positions by Ukrainian drones.

Ukrainian artillery reaped the benefit of Starlink

According to the think tank, Russia’s cyber-attack against Ukraine had left the nation’s military without access to SATCOMs. This rendered Ukraine's artillery strikes ineffective, subsequently compelling Ukraine's military to seek assistance from elsewhere.

At this critical juncture amid the war, SpaceX stepped in to assist Ukraine’s armed forces following a formal approach made by Kyiv to SpaceX.

Starlink helped restore SATCOM services for Ukraine’s GIS artillery enabling its usage against their adversaries. Moreover, Starlink enabled internet email service enabling Ukrainian forces to communicate and operate behind Russian lines.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer fund Starlink internet in Ukraine

In the early days of the conflict, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov had requested the Tesla CEO and billionaire to provide the nation with Starlink’s services to counter the challenges posed by Russia.

@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Two days following the request, the first set of Starlink equipment was delivered to Ukraine.

However, the future of Ukraine’s access to Starlink is now uncertain. Elon Musk tweeted on Friday revealing that the “operation has cost SpaceX $80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year.”

SpaceX’s director of government sales informed the Pentagon through a letter in September, “We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” reported CNN.

Meanwhile, the Adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukraine's President, Mykhailo Podolyak appreciated the assistance provided by Starlink stating that “Elon Musk helped us survive the most critical moments of war.” He further iterated that Ukraine “will find a solution to keep Starlink working,” and requested Musk to keep the service running until negotiations end.