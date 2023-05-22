Last Updated:

Explained | Unraveling 'charm' Of F-16 Fighter Jet; What Is It & When Will Ukraine Get It

Uncertainty surrounds the number, sources, and timeline for delivering the US-built F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which are considered crucial for Kyiv.

Vidit Baya
The US has given its allies in the West permission to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, and it has agreed to train Ukrainian pilots to operate the aircraft. The UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark applauded US President Joe Biden's action. President Biden said, "The United States, together with our allies and partners, is going to begin training Ukrainian pilots in fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, to strengthen Ukraine’s air force as part of a long-term commitment to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself." 

In a tweet, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "Welcome announcement that the US will approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs. We stand united."

On the other side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "I welcome the historic decision of the United States and @POTUS to support an international fighter jet coalition. This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima."

What is the F-16?

Defence giant Lockheed Martin creates the F-16. It is a multi-role fighter aircraft designed specifically for the United States Air Force (USAF). The M61 Vulcan internal gun is one of 11 mounting points for armaments and other equipment aboard the F-16. Two 2,000 lb (907 kg) bombs, two AIM-9 Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles, two AIM-120 medium-range air-to-air missiles, and two 2,400 lb (1,088 kg) external fuel tanks are normally included in its payload.

The jet has a range of more than 2,002 miles and a top speed of 1,500 mph. It measures 49 ft 5 in (13.8 m) in length and 32 ft 8 in (9.9 m) in wingspan. Its empty weight is 19,700 lbs (8,935 kg) and its maximum takeoff weight is 37,500 lbs (17,010 kg). There are models with one seat and two seats available.

F-16s were employed to assault airfields, military-industrial sites, and other targets in 1991 during the Gulf War. Additionally, it has been employed and flown throughout American military operations in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Persian Gulf. Several nations outside the US run them, including Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Which countries operate the F-16s?

Countries which operate the F-16s are as follows: 

  1. Bahrain
  2. Belgium
  3. Chile
  4. Denmark
  5. Egypt
  6. Greece
  7. Indonesia
  8. Iraq
  9. Israel
  10. Jordan
  11. Morocco
  12. Netherlands
  13. Oman
  14. Pakistan
  15. Poland
  16. Portugal
  17. Romania
  18. Singapore
  19. South Korea
  20. Taiwan
  21. Thailand
  22. Turkey
  23. United Arab Emirates
  24. United States
  25. Venezuela

Potential F-16 supplier states

At the time, the F-16 is used by about 25 different nations. The fighter jets are expensive, and military analyst Sean Bell claimed that despite the fact that numerous nations had them, "none of them have spare aircraft," according to SkyNews. 

He adds: "They're just too expensive. You generally buy what you can afford and that's not enough for everything you want to have them for. So none of the nations will be able to get rid of excess jets. But I suspect what will happen is that they will need to focus on a commonality of jets."

"So who operates a certain block and a certain age of aircraft and see whether there is some shuffling behind the scenes that different countries can give each other aircraft so that you get a common aircraft that comes to Ukraine," Sean stated. 

