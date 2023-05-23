Explosion In Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Kremlin Expresses Deep Concerns About The Situation

An explosion in Russia's Belgorod Oblast took place on Tuesday. According to a report from Newsweek, the blast occurred near the Federal Security Bureau (FSB) and the Internal Affairs Ministry building in the Oblast. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Presidential Press Secretary, expressed deep concern over the alleged penetration of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group into the territory of Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation.

Speaking to the Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Peskov acknowledged the troubling nature of the incident. He stated, "Of course, what happened yesterday causes deep concern. This again confirms that the Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country, requiring more effort from us." Peskov emphasised that efforts are underway to prevent future infiltrations and maintain security.

Belgorod earlier. Looks a substantial explosion. pic.twitter.com/2KL7LOIwML — Neil Hawker 🇺🇦 ї 🌻 (@NeilHawker2) May 22, 2023

Peskov says no special meeting of the Russian Security Council is on the cards

However, Peskov clarified that there are no immediate plans for a special meeting of the Russian Security Council in response to the incident. The events unfolded on May 22 when the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion declared their entry into Belgorod Oblast, proclaiming their mission to "liberate" the settlements from the current Russian authorities. The villages of Kozinka and Gora-Podol were among the initial targets. These military formations, comprised primarily of Russian citizens, also expressed their intention to extend their operations to other parts of Russia.

Ukrainians distance themselves from the developments in Belgorod

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, identified the intruders as a "reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" that had entered the Grayvoron district. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials, including Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, distanced themselves from the events, asserting that the operation was conducted exclusively by Russian citizens.

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, also emphasized that Ukraine was not directly involved in the events transpiring in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. The Ukrainian government has claimed that the actions taking place across the border are unrelated to their operations.

The governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that the majority of residents in the Grayvoron district had evacuated their settlements due to the unfolding situation. The region remains on high alert as authorities work to ensure the safety of its residents. The alleged penetration of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group into Russian territory has intensified the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragile nature of the region and the ongoing conflicts that continue to pose significant challenges to peace and stability.