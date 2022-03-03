FIFe Sanctions Russian Cat Breeders Over Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine; 'shocked By Attacks'

In response to growing hostilities by Moscow on Ukraine, the Federation of Internationale Feline (FIFe), a cat fancier society, on Wednesday imposed restrictions on Russian cat breeds from being exported outside Russia. In a statement released on the subject, the cat association executive board said that it is "shocked and horrified" by the invasion that has forced thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes. The organisation has also banned Russian cat exhibitors from registering at any cat shows outside of Russia.

"No cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of, which organization issued its pedigree," the FIFe statement said.

"No cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia may be entered at any FIFe show outside Russia, regardless of, which organization these exhibitors hold their membership in," it added.

The feline association also added that the board "just cannot witness these atrocities and do nothing." The members, in their statement also expressed shock and horrification over the "unprecedented" Russian Federation's invasion of the Republic of Ukraine that transpired "started a war." "Many innocent people died, many more are wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes to save their lives," FIFe said.

Beginning from March 2, the restrictions will remain until May 31 and will be reviewed as necessary. The board has also decided that it will dedicate a part of its budget to support cat breeders and fanciers in Ukraine. "On top of that our Ukrainian fellow feline fanciers are desperately trying to take care of their cats and other animals in these trying circumstances. We are extremely happy that many members of FIFe clubs bordering Ukraine, such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova, are lending a helping hand to their Ukrainian breeder friends," FIFe informed.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an "unjustified" war on Kyiv. The eight-day-long running war has left at least 352 dead and over 1,600 injured in the ex-Soviet nation, Ukraine's health ministry informed. Widespread devastation and fear gripped the nation as at least 5 lakh have been forced to flee their homes to save their lives, UNHCR noted.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine held the first round of peace talks since the war began. Ukraine has said that it only wanted an "immediate ceasefire band withdrawal of Russian troops." However, till now, there has been no final reply on the ceasefire from Russia's side as both sides have reached their respective capitals for further consultations. Meanwhile, Western powers have continued to provide economic and military support to Ukraine against Russia's military invasion. The West has also imposed heavy economic sanctions on Russia, which has paved the way to a potential financial crisis in the coming days.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)