Finland Announces Decision To Massively Reduce Issuance Of Visas To Russians

Finland has decided to reduce the number of visas issued to Russians, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said. Pekka Haavisto announced that Finland will limit the number of visas issued to Russians to 10% of the current amount, The Telegraph reported. He said that the Finnish Foreign Ministry will reduce the number of visa application appointments from September 1.

According to Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, the decision will result in fewer visas being issued to Russians. Russia and Finland reopened to tourists in July after restrictions related to COVID-19 were removed. Earlier on 8 August, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin called for the EU's decision to reduce the entry of Russian tourists into the Schengen countries. Sanna Marin stated that Russians take vacations in Europe while Moscow's troops continue to carry out an offensive in Ukraine.

Speaking to Yle, Marin asserted that "it is not right that Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe" while Moscow continues to carry out aggression in Ukraine. She stated that the issue must be raised "strongly" in the upcoming European Council meetings.

Marin expressed hope that EU nations will make the decision on the issue as Russians can cross the Finnish border using visa issued by any Schengen country, as per the news report. Meanwhile, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto had suggested that Helsinki can make it difficult for Russians to obtain tourist visas.

Estonia PM calls for ban on issuance of tourist visa to Russians

Earlier on August 9, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that they should stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kallas said, "Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right" and stressed that it is "time to end tourism from Russia now."

Meanwhile, the Estonian government has decided to no longer allow the entry of Russian nationals who have Schengen visas issued by Estonia.

The decision has been announced by Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu. An exception has been made in the decision for students studying in Estonia. The students will be able to extend their residence permits for one year, according to the statement issued by Estonia's Foreign Ministry.

The decision regarding the ban on entry of Russians with Estonia-issued Schengen visas will take effect on 18 August. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Estonia FM Urmas Reinsalu said that Estonia has decided to not allow Russians with Schengen visas granted by Estonia and called on other nations to take similar measures.

Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Air travel from RU is shut down. It means while Schengen countries issue visas, neighbours to Russia carry the burden (FI, EE, LV – sole access points). Time to end tourism from Russia now — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 9, 2022

Image: AP