Finland: Brewery Launches NATO-themed Beer With Country On Brink Of Joining Bloc

A Finland-based brewery has launched a NATO-themed beer. Dubbed "Otan", which is French for "North Atlantic Treaty Organization," the brand features a white-coloured cartoon figure wearing a metal armour suit, inscribed with the NATO flag's compass symbol on the beer's blue bottle. The manufacturer of NATO-themed beer is Olaf Brewing, a small brewery based in Savonlinna.

Notably, the NATO-branded beer has been launched at a time when Finland is already seeking to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a move that is being supported by the majority of Finns. As per reports, the beer company had been considering launching a NATO-themed beer for some time, and it finally executed its idea when Finland officially announced its bid to become a part of the military alliance.

While speaking to the national broadcaster Yle, the company's CEO, Petteri Vanttinen, said, "In the past, we haven't taken much of a stand in political affairs. Now, however, the majority of Finns are behind the NATO decision." Citing reports indicate the support of people for the Finnish government's decision to become a member of the alliance, Vanttinen said, "That's why we dared to take such a step, and it didn't really require a lot of daring; we just decided to do it."

According to reports, the newly launched beer is getting a positive response from shopkeepers and restaurants. "The phone has been ringing all morning and people have been asking, 'When can you deliver?'," Vanttinen explained.

Notably, the location of the beer brand also has an important role to play in NATO's membership. As it was during World War II, Savonlinna's southeast town was bombarded by Russian planes. Meanwhile, Riikka-Maria Lemminki, the head of Marketing Finland, said she has never heard of any other Nato-branded marketing campaigns, but she said the new beer brand will appeal to the majority of people. "The majority of people are pro-NATO, so I think marketers will stick to it," she said. However, the beer's name, "Otan", could possibly attract some legal action due to Finland's strict policies on the marketing of alcohol.

