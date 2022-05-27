Finland PM Sanna Marin Claims Trust In Russia 'lost For Generations' Over Ukraine War

On the 93rd day of the Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin claimed that the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was a 'turning point' for Europe and the rest of the world, following which it is impossible to resume previous ties with Moscow. Marin’s remarks came during a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to a Ukrinform report, Maris further noted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has altered both the security situation and public perceptions of Russia. She stressed by saying, “Trust is lost for generations”.

The onslaught on Ukraine, according to Marin, has 'encroached' the core ideals of constructing a European common home. Furthermore, the Finnish government's leader stated that after visiting Bucha and Irpin she currently understands what Russia is capable of in terms of hostile measures, as well as the crimes that imperialism implies.

In addition to this, Prime Minister Marin arrived in war-torn Ukraine on Thursday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As per numerous Ukrainian news outlets, Marin met with Zelenskyy at the presidential palace before departing for other parts of the country. Meanwhile, during a high-level discussion, Zelenskyy emphasised the need for Finland's military aid in deterring Russian aggression.

The Finnish PM Sanna Marin visited Kyiv as well as war-torn Irpin and Bucha. pic.twitter.com/smkThp7vMi — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 26, 2022

The embattled president said in a statement issued after the meeting, “These are very important direct signals of support, first of all for the Ukrainian people, our people, who see that they are not alone with the difficult challenges of today," as per media reports.

Zelenskyy praises Finnish govt and its people for 'unwavering support'

Zelenskyy has even praised Finland's government and people for their unwavering support, particularly, for the five packages of defence support, penalties on Russia, and financial and humanitarian help to Ukraine. The President stated that Finland's support for Ukraine's eventual membership in the European Union, as well as the required EU actions to accomplish this aim, is crucial.

Finland has pledged to assist in the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and towns, as well as to promote educational reform in Ukraine. Moreover, Finland's Prime Minister informed that her country will help Ukraine at every step of its accession to the European Union.

Marin emphasised that, as a result of their shared history, her nation and people have a deep understanding of Ukrainians. The Finnish Prime Minister added, “It was extremely difficult to look at everything that Russia has done with these cities. Many people died. At the same time, the heroic spirit of the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their freedom and for the whole of Europe, is admirable," as per media reports.

(Image: AP)