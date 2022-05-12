Finland, Sweden Set To Apply For NATO Membership As Russian Threat Looms: Report

In reaction to Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden are likely to formally apply to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the upcoming days. Both nations claimed that Moscow's actions have altered Europe's security dynamics and that the Putin administration's nuclear threats need NATO's collective self-defense capabilities, VOA News reported.

Further, Finland's Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday told CNBC that the nation would be ready to submit its application to join the NATO military alliance after finishing a few more procedures. Following Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine, the Nordic country has been contemplating joining the alliance.

Minister Haavisto said, “When all our political parties are ready...and the latest, the Social Democrats on Saturday, then we are ready to move as (a) government forward and then this discussion, of course, on the NATO membership, will come to the Parliament, starting probably next Monday. But then we are, after that, ready to send an application,” CNBC reported.

However, Finland is not alone in rethinking its security strategy. Against the backdrop of the Russia Ukraine war, Sweden has also been reconsidering its position. Finland’s minister for foreign affairs also claimed that Sweden is expected to submit its NATO application "around the same time" as Finland.

In addition to this, as previously reported, a cross-party examination of the situation in security policy will be completed in Sweden on May 13, and on May 15, the governing Social Democratic Workers' Party of Sweden will determine whether to join NATO, TASS reported.

NATO says will welcome Nordic nations 'with open arms'

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has declared that if Finland and Sweden decide to join the 30-nation military alliance, NATO would "welcome" them "with open arms." On April 28, he made these statements during his speech at the NATO Youth Summit. Stoltenberg underlined the need for allies' strong support as Ukraine continues to fight the Russian aggression. Stoltenberg further claimed that it is up to Finland and Sweden to choose whether or not to enter NATO, Associated Press reported.

As Finland and Sweden are planning to joinNATO, Russia has voiced its dissatisfaction with the situation, claiming that it might disturb European security. Finland and Sweden entering NATO, according to Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov, would be harmful to their and Europe's security, and the two nations would be forced to deal with Russia as an opponent.

(Image: AP)