Finland's Decision To Join NATO Will Not Be Affected By Russian Threat: Foreign Minister

In response to Russian rhetoric on Finland's potential application for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Helinski on Friday stated that there is no reason to panic about the threats coming from Moscow. Speaking at a press briefing, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said the Russian stance on Finland and Sweden joining NATO is "no surprise," their reaction was common knowledge, thus, leaving the reaction "predictable."

Haavisto's remarks come a day after Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova once again warned the two neutral Nordic countries of "severe consequences" in case they moved forward to join the intergovernmental military bloc.

Zakharova said the accession to the bloc would have "consequences for bilateral relations and the overall picture of security in Europe." Her comments were in sync with that made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev who on Thursday threatened that Russia will be forced to bolster defence in the Baltic sea region if Finland and Sweden were to join the Western military alliance.

Finland FM says Ukraine war and national security are 'two different things'

Speaking on the strife between Moscow and the Nordic countries over the latter's joining the military bloc, Haavisto explained that the potential decision over NATO membership has nothing to do with the current situation in Ukraine. "It is not news that Russia is opposed to Nato enlargement, nor is it news that Russia will have to take it into account in planning its own defence," the Finnish FM said during an interview with Yle TV1 interview.

Haavisto further informed that the decision over applying for inclusion in the military bloc is imminent. His comments echoed Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin's statement during her visit to Sweden earlier this month to meet her counterpart Magdalena Andersson. "I won't give any kind of timetable (as to when) we will make our decisions. But I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks not within months," Marin had said.

Marin voiced concerns over the changing security situation after the Finland government on April 14 submitted a detailed report to its Parliament articulating the "fundamental changes" in the foreign and security environment following the Russian war in Ukraine. The detailed report is believed to be the beginning of the official debate over Finland's potential membership in NATO. In response to the said presentation, Finland President Sauli Niinisto, in an official statement, later asserted that the decision will require "thorough analysis."

"The publication of the report launches a parliamentary phase, during which Parliament will discuss the report. Now we must set a clear course for Finland’s direction. This is a matter of Finland’s own security. It is without detriment to anyone," the president had said.

