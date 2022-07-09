Fire Breaks Out At Railway Station In Donetsk After Russian Shelling, Claims Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said that a fire broke out at the railway station in Chasiv Yar after the Russian shelling on July 9. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Facebook post accused Russian forces of shelling in Chasiv Yar city of Bakhmutsk district in the Donetsk region at 04:50 am (local time) on July 9. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, said that several people have been injured after Russian forces fired at a railway station in Chasiv Yar.

As per the news report, the roof of a one-storey railway station building which is not in operation caught fire in Chasiv Yar, Ukrainska Pravda reported. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that eight personnel have been involved in rescue work at the site of shelling in Chasiv Yar. In another post on Facebook, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that a man was rescued from under the rubble of a building in Sloviansk and is undergoing treatment.

Ukrainian Governor claims Russia has not 'fully captured' Luhansk province

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai has said that Russian armed forces have been indiscriminately launching artillery as they make efforts to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province. Haidai told The Associated Press that Russia has not taken full control of Luhansk province and added that the forces of Moscow have involved all their arsenal to succeed in their aim. The statement of the Luhansk Governor comes as Russia claimed to have fully captured Luhansk province, according to AP. He stated that the battle between forces of Russia and Ukraine continues in several villages of the region as Russian forces continue to depend on tanks and artillery to advance.

Ukraine claims Russia lost 37,200 soldiers since onset of war

As the war between Russia and Ukraine reached day 136, the war-torn nation's Armed Forces on Saturday, July 9, claimed that Russia has lost 37,200 soldiers since the military offensive started. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian troops have suffered the loss of 1,638 tanks, 3,815 armoured combat machines, and 832 artillery systems between February 28 and July 8. Apart from this, the Russian forces have lost 247 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 217 warplanes, 187 helicopters, 108 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 217 warplanes, 187 helicopters, 2,687 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 674 unmanned aerial vehicles, 66 special units, 155 cruise missiles since the onset of military conflict.

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: Facebook/StateEmergencyServiceofUkraine