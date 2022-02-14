Flights To Ukraine Cancelled Amid War Threat Despite Govt Effort To Keep Airports Running

Several airlines worldwide on Sunday cancelled or diverted the flights to avoid the Ukraine air corridor over fears of Russian invasion and subsequently, a war as Moscow has now amassed 130,000 troops on Kyiv’s frontier as well as has been conducting military drills in Belarus. The panic in aviation was prompted after Washington warned that the invasion by Russia is imminent after several multi-front diplomatic pathways had failed to bring any positive outcome.

In an hour-long telephonic talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden iterated that any armed offensive on Ukraine will cause “widespread human suffering” and destruction, and while the West pushed for a diplomatic resolution, it is “equally prepared for other scenarios.”

Whilst NATO unleaded fresh shipments of the arms and weaponry from NATO members at the Ukraine airport, commercial planes resorted to avoiding Kyiv’s airspace. Ukrainian officials meanwhile stressed that the country has invested up to $590 million to ensure that international flights remain in its airspace. But the planes were banned from flying over Kyiv after the aviation insurers released a notice, stating that air carriers would no longer cover flights through Ukraine’s airspace, in case of a casualty from the war. The advisory effectively halted all international air travel to and from Ukraine.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down six years ago during Russia-Ukraine tensions

Six years ago, all 298 passengers aboard, two-thirds of whom were Dutch, were killed after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 that was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down by surface-to-air missile supplied to pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine. The incident had occurred at the time of escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine.The

The Netherlands sued Russia at the European Court of Human Rights for Moscow's alleged role, which Russian leader Vladimir Putin denied. "Achieving justice for 298 victims of the downing of Flight MH17 is and will remain the government's highest priority,'' Foreign Minister Stef Blok had said, accusing the Russians of Dutch deaths, that went without accountability either on Kyiv’s or Russia side. Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson had dismissed Netherlands’ fight for "truth, justice and accountability" as an act that brought "another blow to Russian-Dutch relations."Dutch prosecutors later charged four individuals – three Russians and one Ukrainian for downing the commercial jetliner.