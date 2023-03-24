Former President Dmitry Medvedev Accuses West Of Targeting Russian Citizens With Sanctions

Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has argued that by implementing sanctions against Russia, the West is essentially targeting the country's ordinary citizens. In an interview to Russian media, including TASS, and social network VKontakte users, the former PM and president accused the West of prompting Russians to buy goods at inflated prices, block their bank cards and restrict their international travel.

"That is why it is absolutely evident that the Western world is fighting with citizens of our country. The West hates our people, and everyone should understand that. It’s not about just some government officials - they hate all of us, and we must never forgive this," he said. Medvedev added that he was surprised "by the degree of cynicism," displayed by the West.

They say: ‘We are punishing the Russian government. The president and the rest of his team should be sanctioned.’ Okay, I get it, they are free to do so. But, in reality, who is the true target of those sanctions? It’s the citizens of our country, with no direct involvement in politics and maybe even with contrasting opinions about the current events," the Russian official said.

Sanctions against Russia hurting EU citizens: Medvedev

“One can only sympathise with ordinary citizens of the EU countries. Their fiery slogans about solidarity with Ukraine will not warm the house, they will not fill the gas tank of the car,” wrote Medvedev back in December 2022. He called the sanctions "hellish" as blockades and other restrictions on them are resulting in citizens of the EU having to “pay insane bills for utilities or fuel.” Medvedev wrote that now Russia has no one to talk and negotiate with in the West” as “there is nothing about it and there is no need to”. It was the events of the past year that annulled the very possibility of a trusting and respectful dialogue, he wrote.