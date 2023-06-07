Former US Intel Officer Calls Ukraine's Counteroffensive 'dead End, Bizarre Fantasy'

Former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer, and an ex-United Nations [UN] Special Commission weapons inspector, Scott Ritter, on Monday, labelled Ukaine's much-anticipated counteroffensive as a "bizarre fantasy world of neocons in the West." In an interview with Russia's state-affiliated agency Sputnik, Ritter underscored that it is "practically impossible" for Ukraine to envisage defeating Russia which is bolstered with the modernized military.

Ritter was reacting to US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland's remarks on the Carnegie Endowment's Unpacking the Ukrainian Battlefield With Russian Military speech. The latter was delivering remarks on the 15th Annual Kyiv Security Forum for Our and Your Freedom/Fighting for NATO held on May 25-26.

'American goal of destroying Russia'

Ritter questioned Nuland's posture about the ongoing Russia Ukraine hostilities, saying that it isn't aimed at achieving "Ukrainian goal and objective," but "the ultimate American goal of destroying Russia." If the United States cared about the future of Ukraine, why did it not start early? questioned Ritter during the interview. "They [US] would have started avoidance of this conflict to begin with because there is no one, no sane person, no rational person who would have thought that Ukraine would prevail in a struggle or an armed struggle against Russia. It is physically impossible for that to happen," the ex-US intelligence officer said. Despite the rampant pumping of weapons by the Western military Alliance NATO, the US and the E European states, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to achieve the goal of strategic defeat on Moscow, the ex-officer iterated.

"You would not commit the best forces you have into a battle that isn't your primary focus of effort," Ritter told the outlet. "Well, the brigades that Ukraine is preparing to throw into the battle are 9 to 12 brigades that have been created. These brigades have been being formed since October and November of last year," he further revealed. "There's no other brigades and there's nothing being prepared to replace them. It's not as though, you know when these 12 brigades get destroyed and they're getting destroyed as we speak, it's not like we got another 12 out there ready to go," the ex-US Marine Corps analysts during Soviet Union's Afghanistan invasion, stressed.