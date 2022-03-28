As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the second month, France’s Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian said that the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol is now similar to that of Aleppo. Calling for immediate action, he said that there will be “collective guilt” if the international community did nothing to help Mariupol. Notably, his remarks came at Doha Forum which also saw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urging immediate foreign interference in Mariupol.

Calling out Russia, Le Drain said that “there is an invading power, which to reach its own ends, is taking a population hostage in Mariupol.” “This is unacceptable,” he added emphasizing that it could lead to broader repercussions for the whole European continent. “I think we're at a tipping point where beyond the Ukrainian crisis, the parameters of stability and security in Europe are challenged,” the French Minister was quoted as saying by CNN.

Mariupol under siege

The southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been under siege for weeks now, with survivors describing the landscape as a macabre trap of inescapable killings and destruction. Attacks have continued for weeks now, with Russians bombarding a theatre, maternity hospital amongst others and leading to thousands of casualties. Earlier this week, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that nearly 50% of the total population has been successfully evacuated.

Experts have opined that if Mariupol falls, it would mark a significant battleground victory for Russian troops, who are largely bogged down outside major cities. The city would allow Moscow to build a direct link between the annexed Crimean Peninsula and Eastern Ukrainian regions, controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists. As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its second month, an agreement was made to establish 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from frontline hotspots in Ukrainian towns and cities. On the other hand, the recent updates on March 27 regarding evacuation corridors highlighted that two "humanitarian corridors" have been accessed to evacuate civilians from frontline areas.

(Image: AP)