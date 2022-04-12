France Removes Six Suspected Russian Agents Operating Under 'diplomatic Cover'

Following a counter-espionage operation on a covert network, France is currently removing six Russian agents who were operating under diplomatic cover, the French government stated on Monday. The Russian spies working under "diplomatic cover" were discovered by the French secret service (DGSI) as part of a "clandestine operation," Politico reported.

As the Russia Ukraine war has entered its 48th day, the activities of the six Russian operatives have been proved conflicting to France's national interests and have been deemed persona non grata, according to the Foreign Ministry. Furthermore, the second in command in Paris has been called to be told about the decision in the absence of the Russian envoy, the ministry said in a statement.

Russian spies under diplomatic cover

The French foreign ministry declared in a statement from Monday evening that the operation "conducted by Russian intelligence services" on French soil had been disrupted. According to the statement, the operation was carried out by "six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover and whose activities proved to be contrary to our national interests”. This covert Russian operation was uncovered on Sunday, in the wake of the first round of the French presidential election, Anadolu agency reported.

Apart from this, taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced that the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) had notified him of a "remarkable counterintelligence operation" that "hindered a network of Russian clandestine agents who were working against our interests." While praising the DGSI's efforts to safeguard the country's core interests, he said, “The agents involved will have to leave the national territory”.

Remarquable opération de contre-espionnage. Bravo aux agents de la DGSI qui ont entravé un réseau d'agents clandestins russes qui œuvraient contre nos intérêts. Les agents impliqués devront quitter le territoire national. Dans l'ombre, la DGSI veille sur nos intérêts fondamentaux — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) April 11, 2022

In addition to this, earlier this month, Paris dismissed 35 Russian diplomats whose actions are deemed to be incompatible with the country's security interests. After grave crimes by Russian soldiers in the freed city of Bucha in Ukraine were revealed, the deportation was part of a Europe-wide response.

France sends technical experts to aid Ukrainian police in investigating war crimes

Meanwhile, on Monday, French authorities declared that their technical, as well as scientific specialists, had arrived in Lviv to aid Ukrainian police in investigating war crimes in the Kyiv region. Etienne de Poncins, the French ambassador to Ukraine, published a photo of the French specialists on his official Twitter account, saying he was "proud" to welcome the team to Lviv.

France's ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Poncins, declared in a tweet post that France will be the first country to send such assistance to beleaguered Ukraine. He also stated that the technical and scientific specialists will begin work on Tuesday, April 12.

Fier d'accueillir à #Lviv le détachement des gendarmes techniques et scientifiques venu assister leurs camarades 🇺🇦 dans les investigations des crimes de guerre commis autour de #Kiev. La 🇫🇷 première à apporter une telle aide. Ils seront à pied d'œuvre dès demain. Solidarité 🇫🇷🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/3pX9LkPzeq — Etienne de Poncins (@EdePoncins) April 11, 2022

(Image: AP)