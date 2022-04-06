France To Provide 'technical Support' To Probe Russia's War Crimes In Bucha: Zelenskyy

Amid growing outrage over Ukraine's mass killings, France will be providing technical and expert support for investigating the crimes committed by the Russian troops in Ukrainian cities including Bucha, Irpin, and elsewhere. Informing about the same, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to provide all the necessary support for probing the crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy further added that he has asked Macron to help the people trapped in the besieged southern city of Mariupol which continues to face the brunt of Russian attacks since the onset of its "military operations".

Speaking on the grave actions carried out by the Russian troops in the Ukrainian cities, Zelenskyy in an interview also went on to accuse Russia of trying to hide its action in Mariupol by not letting humanitarian aid enter the city until they "clean up their mess". Meanwhile, Zelenskyy's statements came at a time when several bodies of civilians were discovered in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from the Russian forces recently.

In the meantime, joining other countries, France has now also condemned the Bucha killings during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Tuesday. While speaking at the meeting, the representative of Paris while highlighting the disturbing images and videos circulating in the region said that stern actions must be taken for global security further adding that Paris is committed to stopping the Russian offensive and providing Ukraine help.

Mass killings in Ukraine

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate, shocking images showing dead bodies of civilians have surfaced from various regions around Kyiv including Bucha, Irpin, Monastyrskyi, Borodyanka, Hostomel, Makariv, Kopyliv, and Motyzhyn.

The cities which were recently liberated from Russian troops were seen covered with corpses lying in the streets with some of them having their hands tied followed by bodies of naked women as well. While alone Bucha has discovered more than 400 bodies, hundred of bodies have been discovered in other cities also.

As the images have sent a wave of shock around the world, President Zelenskyy while reacting to the killings termed it a "mass genocide by Russia". On the other hand, as Russia continues to deny the allegations of having to do anything with the killings, the Russian Defence Ministry has stated that the photos and videos published have been faked by the Ukrainian government.

Image: AP