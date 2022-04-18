French Minister Backs Macron; Says 'genocide' Incorrect Term To Describe Ukraine War

France's Foreign Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, on Monday, backed President Emmanuel Macron, saying that it is inappropriate to use the word "genocide" to describe events in the Ukraine war. This comes shortly after Macron on Sunday expressed disapproval to "engage in wordplay" by using the term "genocide." The French President indicated that he would rather use the word "war crimes" to define Russia-caused atrocities in the embattled ex-Soviet nation.

After US President Joe Biden, during his trip to Iowa, said that "genocide" is being committed in Ukraine. Macron widely criticised the statement saying, "What we can say for sure is that the situation is unacceptable and that these are war crimes. We are living through war crimes that are unprecedented on our soil — our European soil" while speaking with France 2.

For the unversed, Biden during his speech accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of attempting to "wipe out" the notion of being a Ukrainian citizen. "Yes, I call it a genocide," he had said. However, later, in attempted damage control, Biden told reporters that he will leave it up to lawyers to decide if Russian actions in Ukraine amount to "genocide." This called for a prompt response from Paris, with Macron saying that he is reluctant to use such a word, instead preferring that the conflict ends soon.

Ukrainian President invites Macron to see proof of 'genocide'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy retorted to Macron's statement, saying that he has invited his French counterpart to see for himself the evidence of "genocide" in Ukraine. In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy informed, "I talked to him yesterday, I told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He will come and see and I am sure he will understand."

The embattled President added that he thinks Macron is shying away from using the term as it could risk Paris' diplomatic relations with Moscow. Zelenskyy added that he believed that Biden would visit Kyiv at some point. However, the White House on Saturday made it amply clear that there are no such plans in the near future.

(Image: AP)