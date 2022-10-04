French PM Asserts Sanctions Imposed Against Russia 'suffocating' Its Economy

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that war between Moscow and Kyiv will last and France seeks to "make the cost of war unbearable for Russia." In her speech at France's lower house of Parliament, Borne stressed that France will not "weaken" in the face of the "Russian aggressor," CNN reported. She emphasised that the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia are "working" and added that its economy is "suffocating."

Borne asserted that Russia is "likely to go further into illegality and escalation." In her address, Elisabeth Borne said, "France will not weaken, neither in the face of the Russian aggressor nor to protect the French (people). The war in Ukraine will last but we are ready, the resistance of the Ukrainian people obliges us, we will be up to it," as per CNN report. She emphasised that the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia are "working" and added that its economy is "suffocating."

According to Elisabeth Borne, the aim of France in the conflict is "demilitarization" and it is "determined" to ensure that the crimes committed by Russia will be "documented, tried and punished." In her speech, Borne stated that France has provided assistance of more than 200 million euros to Ukraine. In addition, France has delivered 2500 tons of material to Ukraine. Notably, France and other EU nations have been providing assistance to Ukraine ever since Moscow began its offensive in Ukraine. Furthermore, EU nations continue to impose sanctions against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron 'strongly condemns Russia's illegal annexation' of Ukrainian regions

Earlier on September 30, French President Emmanuel Macron "strongly" condemned Russia's "illegal annexation" of Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions. He described Russia's action as "serious violation" of international law and Ukraine's sovereignty. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Macron stressed that France expresses "firm opposition" to Russia's decision and will continue to support Ukraine to deal with Moscow's offensive. Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "France expresses its firm opposition and will continue to stand by Ukraine in order to deal with Russian aggression and to enable Ukraine to recover its full sovereignty across its entire territory."

I strongly condemn Russia’s illegal annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. It is a serious violation of both international law and Ukraine’s sovereignty. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 30, 2022

Macron's remarks came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared four new regions of Russia as he formally announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk. The annexation of Ukrainian regions was announced after Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine held referendums to join Russia. On October 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephonic conversation agreed for the need for a "tough, consolidated response" by the international community to crimes committed by Russia.

Image: AP