G7 Announces Funding For Agricultural Solutions For Ukrainian Farmers Amid Food Crisis

As Russia's offensive against Ukraine continues even after horrendous four months, leaders accumulated in Germany for most-awaited G7 Summit, have vowed to furnish budgets for the agricultural solutions in the war-torn nation. Among the Group of Seven leaders, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced to help Ukrainian farmers in restoring production despite Russian troops targetting their agricultural lands. Taking to the microblogging site, he elaborated that injecting funds into Ukraine's agricultural sector is crucial to feed people and export crops.

Besides, he also announced providing assistance in building grain storage units in Ukraine. "To help Ukrainian farmers restore production so they can both feed people and export crops, and to help Ukraine increase its grain storage capacity, we’ve just announced funding for agricultural solutions – including grain storage units," he wrote on Twitter. The Canadian Prime Minister noted that his country has valuable expertise in the field of grain storage and agricultural practice and, therefore, he offered to share the experiences of Canadian farmers with Ukraine. "Canada has valuable expertise in the field of grain storage and agricultural practices, and our farmers’ knowledge and experience will help immensely. We’ll continue to work with partners to provide support for Ukraine – and to address the global food security crisis," he added.

It is worth mentioning the leaders of G7 countries, including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and five others landed in Germany and have been holding a meeting at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany. Notably, the G7 comprises Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the United States and Canada.

Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world

According to a recent report by The New York Times, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world, however, due to the Russian aggression, the export of the cereal grain, a worldwide staple food, has reduced to one-tenth. The report said that the war has cut off some international shipments of wheat, resulting in acute shortages and soaring prices globally. Earlier last month, Ukraine's agricultural minister, in a televised address, said that the Russian forces were now targetting the stocks of grains, resulting in the country shifting many of its stocks to other places.

US denies lifting sanctions in exchange for allowing the export of Ukrainian crops

The same was also echoed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on several occasions. During his address to Italy’s parliament last month, he told the parliament that a famine-like situation could affect many countries which are dependent on the war-torn country. Earlier last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would be ready to provide a humanitarian corridor to export Ukrainian crops across the Black Sea in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, the United States rejected Moscow's proposal of unblocking Ukrainian ports saying "it will not lift sanctions in response to empty promises".

