Four and a half months into Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock does not see negotiations with Russia as an option. Baerbock also rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire and talks made by a group of high-profile Germans in a recent open letter.

In an interview with Germany's magazine Stern, Baerbock stated, "What can you negotiate about with someone who is not even ready to agree with the International Committee of the Red Cross to let civilians flee?" She further added, "If I were a Ukrainian, I would find that letter naive, disturbing and arrogant."

Since the start of the conflict, according to Baerbock, she has not spoken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov directly. "Come on, Sergey, let's talk about peace," she wished she could say to him, according to Stern. She questioned the extent of Lavrov's current authority within the government, though.

It is worth mentioning here that both Lavrov and Baerbock were present at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting last week in Bali. However, the Russian foreign minister left right after speaking, without waiting to hear his German counterpart's reply. Earlier on July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his country is willing to engage in peace talks, but that negotiations with Ukraine will become more difficult as time passes.

Putin stated, "We do not refuse peace negotiations, but those who refuse should know that the more time they waste, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us."

Turkey to host meeting over grain with Russia, Ukraine and UN

Meanwhile, military delegations from Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine will meet with UN representatives on July 13 to discuss the safe export of Ukrainian grain. The talks take place at a time when global food prices are at an all-time high, as conflict in Ukraine, the world's largest grain supplier, has fueled concerns about food security.

Turkey has played a key role in discussions between the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine about a potential Black Sea corridor for grain exports from Ukraine. The war-torn nation has struggled to export goods because many of its ports have been closed due to the war on its southern coast. According to official data, grain accounts for nearly one-fifth of all exports.

Image: AP