German FM Welcomes European Commission's Recommendation On Ukraine & Moldova's EU Bid

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has welcomed the support of the European Commission in designating EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova. She labelled it a "logically complicated process" and stressed that taking action based on formula is 'unacceptable', TASS reported. Speaking in Luxembourg, Baerbock called Ukraine a "long-standing candidate" to become a part of Europe despite the "goals of the process being enormous."

Annalena Baerbock emphasised the need to demonstrate to Ukraine that "it belongs to the heart of the European Union." She said that they need to monitor the situation with respect to Moldova. Baerbock highlighted that Moldova is working according to European values and is making every effort to support Ukraine, as per the TASS report. Earlier on June 17, Annalena Baerbock in a tweet stressed that Ukraine has been defending its values and added that the "EU must not slam the door in her face." She called Russia's war against Ukraine a "historic turning point" for the continent.

The German Foreign Minister added, "How we decide now will shape the conditions in Europe for a long time - even if the accession process remains long and tedious." She emphasized that the EU needs to expand the bloc and make a decision regarding "moving away from unanimity in foreign policy."

Die #Ukraine verteidigt auch die Werte Europas. Schon deshalb darf die EU ihr nicht die Tür vor der Nase zuschlagen. Beim #Kandidatenstatus geht es aber um mehr: Um die Frage, ob wir in der Lage sind, in einem historischen Moment strategisch zu handeln statt nach Schema F. 1/3 — Außenministerin Annalena Baerbock (@ABaerbock) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed that the European Union (EU) should make it easier for new members to join the bloc. Speaking to DPA news agency, Scholz said that he has devised plans for pursuing the European Union to "modernise" its decision-making processes. Notably, the EU Council is expected to discuss the two nations' recommendation at the summit in Brussels that will be held on 23-24 June.

Ukraine has done 'everything possible' to get EU candidate status: Zelenskyy

Earlier on June 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his government has done "everything possible" to get the status of a candidate for European Union membership. In a late-night address, the Ukrainian President said that they are currently one step away from the completion of full integration with the EU. According to a statement from the Ukrainian President’s office, Zelenskyy said, “The only thing left is to wait for the decision of the European Council next week. And I believe that Ukraine has done everything possible for this step to be positive as well – the decision of the European Council, i.e. the leaders of the EU states.” He further added, "Ukraine deserves this positive. Ukrainian values are European values. Ukrainian institutions maintain resilience even in conditions of war."

(Image: AP)