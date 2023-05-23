German Intelligence Chief: Perpetrators Of Nord Stream Pipeline Explosions Remain Unknown

The President of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, stated that no intelligence agency currently possesses accurate information regarding those responsible for the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. He emphasised that attributing the sabotage to any specific entity is a challenge, as no country or intelligence agency worldwide has been able to definitively identify the culprits.

Kahl acknowledged the complexities of investigating the incident, particularly due to the location of the sabotage on the seabed. "No country, no intelligence agency in the world is currently able to attribute this to anyone in particular," he said, "Maybe this will change, there are some notable successes in the investigation," TASS reported.

Image Credit: Associated Press

Kahl is optimistic about the investigations

The investigation is said to be progressing in various directions, and Kahl expressed optimism about potential breakthroughs in the future. He noted that as evidence is examined, one option may become more likely while others are lessened. The German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung previously reported that at least two Ukrainians might have been involved in the explosions that targeted the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, TASS reported.

However, the German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on this information, stating that they are diligently examining all evidence to establish the facts but are unable to provide further details at the moment.

Image Credit: Associated Press

State Secretary Steffen Hebestreit affirmed that the German government does not intend to engage in speculative discussions regarding the perpetrators of the Nord Stream sabotage. The incidents occurred on September 27, 2022, when Nord Stream AG reported significant damage to three sections of the offshore gas pipelines within the Nord Stream system.

Subsequently, Swedish seismologists identified two explosions along the Nord Stream pipeline route on September 26, 2022. The Russian prosecutor general's office opened an investigation into the case, charging it as an act of international terrorism.