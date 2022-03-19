Germany & Netherlands To Send Patriot Air Defence System To Slovakia On NATO's Request

Germany and the Netherlands have decided to install a Patriot air defence system in Slovakia at the request of NATO. The Patriot air defence systems will be deployed in the region of the airbase in Sliac in central Slovakia. The decision has been taken to strengthen the deterrence of the NATO alliance and protect the Slovak territory and its citizens against missile threats.

The Patriot air defence system that is being sent from Germany and the Netherlands will be functional from mid-April for a maximum time of 6 months and will be sent at the beginning of April. However, the exact date about sending the Patriot air defence system will be based on Germany's planning. According to the Dutch Defence Ministry, the Patriot is a surface-to-air guided weapon system that can be used to take out aircraft, helicopters, high-speed ballistic and cruise missiles and can reach up to a height of 20 kilometres and a distance of 60 kilometres.

Kajsa Ollongren asserts importance of making military contribution to defence alliance

The Netherlands Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren, in the statement written to the House of Representatives, asserted the importance to make an active military contribution to enhancing the deterrence and defence alliance. She emphasised that the security situation in Europe is "deteriorating" due to the Russian military attack on Ukraine. In addition, she highlighted the importance of following the request of Germany to take the action jointly in Ukraine and added that the deployment of military equipment will result in close cooperation between the two countries. The decision to send military equipment to Slovakia comes as the Russian offensive in Ukraine continued for the 24th consecutive day.

"The cabinet considers it of great importance to make an active military contribution to strengthening the deterrence and defense of the NATO alliance," Kajsa Ollongren wrote to the House of Representatives.

Slovakia needs replacement to send S-300 defence missile system to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Slovakia Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad on 17 March, stated that his country is willing to send S-300 long-range air defence missile systems to Ukraine under certain conditions, according to AP. Jaroslav Nad asserted that they will be sending the S-300 long-range air defence missile systems to Ukraine if Slovakia in return gets "proper replacement" for it. He stressed that they will not be able to provide S-300s to Ukraine without "proper replacement" as it would leave a gap in the country's defence, as per the AP report. He stressed that he could not responsibly transfer the S-300s to Ukraine in a manner that left a gap in his country’s defences.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)