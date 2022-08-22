Germany Authorises Sale Of 255 Vulcan-guided Artillery Shells & Other Weapons To Aid Kyiv

In a bid to assist Ukraine to fight Russian aggression, Germany has authorised the sale of 255 'high-precision' 155 mm Vulcan-guided artillery shells to the war-torn nation. According to the German publication, Welt am Sonntag, the specific day on which the arms will be transferred is still uncertain. Further, the defence companies of Germany and Italy have jointly produced "Vulcano," which is regarded as the most "accurate artillery shell in the world."

In addition to this, the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz on Sunday announced the shipment of the COBRA counterbattery radar and the IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine. Referring to the weapons, Scholz said that they "will soon be" in Kyiv. According to Nexta, He continued by saying that Germany will keep giving Ukraine "with what it needs for defense."

Furthermore, on August 11, German Chancellor Scholz offered significant financial and military support for Ukraine's resistance against Russian forces. During his first summer media briefing since taking office last year, Scholz stated that the conflict still requires significant decisions to help Ukraine fight for independence.

Germany's military aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the month of July, the German government released a list of the ammunition and weapons that have been supplied to and would be shipped to Ukraine. Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone technology, artillery ammo, as well as handguns are among the items on the list. According to a statement from the German government, funds made by the government's upgrading plan and Bundeswehr inventories were used to obtain the military hardware for Ukraine.

It is important to remember that Germany has been backing Ukraine since Russia commenced its offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Moreover, in retaliation for the invasion, Berlin has been enforcing sanctions against Moscow. The finances for the upgrading initiative were boosted to a total of 2 billion euros for 2022, according to the German government's statement, with the intention of aiding Ukraine.

According to media reports, 3,000 Panzerfaust 3 cartridges plus 900 grips, 14,900 anti-tank mines, 500 stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2,700 strela flying fists, 7 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 which include adaptation, training, as well as spare parts, 21.8 million rounds of handgun ammunition, and 50 bunker fists are among the weapons that Olaf Scholz's government has delivered to Ukraine. Berlin also delivered 30 armoured vehicles, 4 electronic anti-drone systems, 100,000 hand grenades, 5,300 explosive charges, 100,000 metres of detonating wire, 100,000 detonators, and 10,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition to the embattled nation.

(Image: AP)