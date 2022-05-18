Germany Backs Finland & Sweden’s Bid For NATO Membership; 'They Can Rely On Berlin'

Hours after Finland and Sweden submitted applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Alliance, several countries came in support of the Nordic countries. Joining the list is Germany, as it praised both the nations for their decision to join the US-backed military alliance despite Russia's apparent threat.

Reacting to the membership application submitted to NATO, the first Deputy Spokesperson for the German government, Christiane Hoffmann, said Berlin wants Sweden and Finland to join the alliance as soon as possible.

"The German government remains confident that all NATO members will support this entry, that it can take place quickly," a Russian state-owned domestic news agency, RIA Novosti quoted Hoffmann as saying.

"I can’t tell you about the details, but the federal government is actively advocating that this happen as soon as possible and that all contradictions be removed," she added. Further, she assured both Nordic countries they can rely on Berlin in the "difficult phase" in the process of joining NATO.

Apart from Germany, Czech Republic’s government has unanimously approved NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. Prime Minister Petr Fiala welcomes the Scandinavian nations’ decisions to join the alliance. He added that their militaries fully meet all necessary accession criteria. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also vowed to support both countries in the accession process.

“Canada strongly supports Finland and Sweden’s decision to pursue NATO membership. As a close friend and security partner, Canada will support Finland and Sweden through the accession process, including against threats to their security," as per the statement released by PM's office.

Turkey blocks Finland and Sweden's NATO bid

However, Turkey, which had earlier warned of hindering the plans of Sweden and Finland, has finally blocked the US-backed military alliance's initial process, Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged NATO allies to respect and support Ankara's concerns about its security.

"We see that there is no such attitude towards us," he said. Erdogan said Ankara always supported all kinds of military alliances but stressed he could not support 'yes' to every proposal. Earlier today, NATO Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg indicated the process of approving the first stage of Finland and Sweden’s application would be completed within one or two weeks, however, Turkey's latest move has made it nearly "impossible".

