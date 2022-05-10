Germany FM Baerbock Visits Bucha; Becomes First German Official To Visit Ukraine Amid War

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited war-hit Ukraine on May 10 to review the current situation in war-torn Ukraine. Notably, this is the first time a member of the Berlin government has visited the war-ravaged country since Russia launched an invasion of the country. Baerbock's visit to Ukraine comes at a time when Germany continues to face criticism over its previous policy of continuing trade with Russia. During her visit, Baerbock was accompanied by the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova.

Germany Foreign Min Annalena Baerbock visits Bucha

The German government, however, has extended considerable military and monetary assistance to Ukraine to help it fight against Russia. On her visit, Baerbock toured military lines in the Donbass region, a place that has witnessed fighting between Russia-backed separatists and government forces since 2014 and is now a major focus area for Russian forces. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the German leader expressed concern over the chaotic situation in Ukraine and said, "It could have been my family, my neighbours." The arbitrary is stunned. "We cannot take the pain away from the survivors, but we can do everything we can to ensure justice: no one must believe that they can commit crimes without consequences," she tweeted.

She also announced that Berlin will continue to stand with Ukraine and also assured the Ukrainian Attorney General, Iryna Venediktova, of Germany's full support in solving the war crimes: politically, financially, and in terms of personnel. She further said, "Butscha has become a symbol. For unimaginable crimes like torture, rape, and murder. The unimaginable makes this place seem far away. And then you stand here and understand: Butscha is a completely normal, peaceful suburb. It could have happened to anyone," she tweeted.

Diplomatic tension between Ukraine and Germany

Ever since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, several European leaders have visited the war-hit country and met embattled President Zelenskyy but so far German chancellor Olaf Scholz has not visited Kyiv or revealed his plans for the same. Recently, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had planned to visit Kyiv with leaders from Poland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, but he was asked not to come at short notice. However, Zelenskyy's refusal was seen as President Steinmeier's policy of detente towards Russia when he served as foreign minister of Germany. Later, Scholz also denied saying the situation was problematic and could lead to preventing him from visiting Ukraine.

Image: AP