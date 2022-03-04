The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now spiralled to threaten Europe. Amidst the ongoing war, Germany’s newly minted chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Thursday, confirmed that he does not have any plans to deploy NATO missiles in Ukraine. Notably, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had justified the invasion asserting that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine. However, the German leader nullified the comment saying that nobody ever had such plans.

Speaking to state-owned ZDF broadcaster, the German leader asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “concerns formulated as NATO plans to deploy missiles to Ukraine that may target Moscow - nobody had such plans”.

Furthermore, Scholz defended NATO’s decision to reject Georgia and Ukraine’s admission to the block and confirmed that stance remains firm even now. The chancellor said, “That was the correct decision, after very long negotiations within NATO about that issue.” He further added, “even now it was not on the agenda, and it continues to be so."

Kremlin has, for long, warned the North Atlantic Alliance that it should stop expanding eastwards and refrain from inviting former Soviet states into the group. Last June, NATO held a summit wherein the leadership endorsed Georgia and Ukraine’s accession to the group but did not give a timeframe for the same. As Russia started amassing troops on its western border earlier last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for his country's immediate membership in NATO, but it was denied.

What is happening in Ukraine?

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against ex-Soviet satellite state Ukraine on February 24. As Russian troops continue to close on capital Kyiv, they bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire. As the war continued for the ninth day, Russian troops successfully captured the Ukrainian city of Kherson - a provincial capital located on the southern front of Ukraine. More than 2000 civilians have lost their lives since the invasion began, as per Ukrainian authorities.

Image: AP