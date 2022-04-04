Germany Instructs Its Citizens To Cope With Energy Crisis Amid Russia's Ruble Demand

In order to limit Russia's energy supplies and cope with the energy crisis, the German authorities have given some instructions to its citizens. Germany's Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Ozdemir stated that if possible people should ride a bike or take a bus or train instead of using cars to save energy, given the high energy prices and strong dependence on Russia. He also said that by doing so it would be possible to save a lot of energy.

Peter Hauk, a German opposition party member stated that people should turn off Putin's "golden tap," and stop the supply of gas and oil so that Europe gets a chance of freedom again.

Earlier, German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck stated that Germans should reduce their energy usage to reduce the country's reliance on Russia. He stated that he would like to warn with a plea to businesses and individual customers to help Germany and Ukraine by conserving gas or energy in general, according to Politico.

'It is important that sanctions must be respected'

After Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that gas will have to be paid in rubles instead of euros, Habeck stated that it is important that sanctions must be respected and Putin is attempting to break through the sanctions with his rouble demand. Germany and other Russian consumers have refused to renegotiate long-term supply contracts with Gazprom, which is a Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation so that they don't have to pay in rubles. The move is considered a ploy for Russia to boost the value of the ruble following its invasion of Ukraine.

Over 40% of Europe's total natural gas supply comes from Russia

Habeck also stated that there is no urgent supply problem, but that the government is on high alert and watching the situation, noting that Russian statements have threatened to halt gas exports to nations who do not comply with the ruble demand. Over 40% of Europe's total natural gas supply comes from Russia, as does 50% of Europe's coal supply. Following the implementation of ruble payment obligations for gas, the European natural gas price is said to have soared by 34%.

Image: AP/ Unsplash